Tom Felton is set to host the British Independent Film Awards, with the virtual event taking place on Feb. 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Felton, best known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series, will host the 45-minute ceremony from Wales where he is filming Save the Cinema for Sky, alongside Jonathan Pryce Samantha Morton and Susan Wokoma.

BIFA will livestream the event on its official Facebook page. Felton will be joined by British and international film talent as they announce the winners and discuss the nominees.

"British Film has been part of my life for as long as I can remember and now, more than ever, it is so important to support, recognize and celebrate those brilliant creatives who make them. Film brings us all together and I'm delighted to be hosting this year's British Independent Film Awards," Felton said in a statement.

Saint Maud leads all films with 17 nominations followed by His House with 16 and Rocks with 15. The three films are nominated for Best British Independent Film alongside The Father and Calm With Horses.