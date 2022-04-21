Tom Cruise, Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis and Omid Djalili are to take part in the live ITV special, The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, on May 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be the first televised event to mark 96-year-old Elizabeth II's 20 years as monarch.

The program will air live from the grounds at Windsor Castle.

Keala Settle, Gregory Porter, Katherine Jenkins and a 75-piece orchestra comprised of Tri-Service personnel and augmented with members of The National Symphony Orchestra are to perform at the celebration.

Guests will include Adjoa Andoh, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ant & Dec, Joan Collins, Mo Farah, Maureen Lipman, David Jason, Alan Titchmarsh, Kelly Holmes, Moira Stuart and Trevor McDonald.

"We're thrilled to be broadcasting the first televised event for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee here on ITV," Katie Rawcliffe, head of ITV Entertainment Commissioning, said in a statement Thursday.

"To mark this momentous occasion, we'll be bringing the nation a celebratory, star-studded show, complete with show-stopping performances and an epic journey through history, told by some of the most well-renowned and respected names in film and television."