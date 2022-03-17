Tom Cruise will be honored with a career retrospective at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Deadline reported Thursday that Cruise, 59, will be celebrated at the 75th annual festival in May.

Cannes will feature a special tribute to Cruise and a conversation with the actor hosted by journalist Didier Allouch on May 18. The events will take place ahead of the premiere of Cruise's film Top Gun: Maverick.

Reports surfaced Monday that Top Gun: Maverick will have a special Official Selection Screening at Cannes.

Cannes festival head Thierry Fremaux confirmed the news Thursday on Twitter.

Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to Cruise's 1986 film Top Gun. Cruise will reprise his role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the sequel, which also stars Miles Teller Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm

Top Gun: Maverick opens in theaters May 27.

Cruise's other film credits include Risky Business, Rain Man, Jerry Maguire and Minority Report. In addition to Top Gun: Maverick, he will star in an upcoming Mission: Impossible sequel.