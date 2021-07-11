The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance went to Chris Nikic, the first person with Down syndrome to finish an Ironman triathlon, and the Pat Tillman Award for Service was presented to Marcus Rashford, a Manchester United soccer player who raised millions of dollars to help children during the pandemic.
Basketball player Maya Moore earned the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for her criminal justice reform advocacy.
The ESPY for Best Championship Moment recognized the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series win against the Washington Nationals and the Best WWE Moment was declared when Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair became the first Black women to main event Wrestlemania.
Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels was voted Best MLB Player and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors won the ESPY for Best NBA player.
