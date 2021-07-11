Quarterback Tom Brady and his NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, were honored as Best Athlete in Male Sports and Best Team at the ESPY Awards in New York City Saturday night.

Brady also scored the prize for Best NFL Player.

Tennis player Naomi Osaka earned the honor for Best Athlete in Female Sports and Tara VanDerveer, who coaches basketball at Stanford University, was named Best Coach.

Gymnast Simone Biles won for Best Championship Performance.

The Jimmy V Award for Perseverance went to Chris Nikic, the first person with Down syndrome to finish an Ironman triathlon, and the Pat Tillman Award for Service was presented to Marcus Rashford, a Manchester United soccer player who raised millions of dollars to help children during the pandemic.

Basketball player Maya Moore earned the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for her criminal justice reform advocacy.

The ESPY for Best Championship Moment recognized the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series win against the Washington Nationals and the Best WWE Moment was declared when Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair became the first Black women to main event Wrestlemania.

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels was voted Best MLB Player and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors won the ESPY for Best NBA player.