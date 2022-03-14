'Tokyo Vice' trailer: Ken Watanabe guides Ansel Elgort in new crime drama
UPI News Service, 03/14/2022
HBO Max is giving a glimpse of the new series Tokyo Vice.
ADVERTISEMENT
The streaming service shared a trailer for the crime drama Monday featuring Ken Watanabe and Ansel Elgort.
Tokyo Vice is based on the memoir of the same name by American journalist Jake Adelstein. The series follows Adelstein (Elgort) as he investigates police corruption and underworld dealings in 1990s Tokyo.
Watanabe plays Hiroto Katagiri, a detective for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police who guides Adelstein.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.