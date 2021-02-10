NBC will begin its coverage of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23 with the first-ever live morning broadcast of the event's opening ceremony, the network announced on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC will air the opening ceremony, which will include participation by Today anchors, across all times in the U.S. starting at 6:55 a.m. EST.

Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of the east coast of the U.S., with the opening ceremony starting at 8 p.m. in Japan. NBC says the early broadcast will give viewers the chance to experience the opening ceremony as it happens with others from around the world.

The opening ceremony will be followed by a special edition of Today starting at 11 a.m. EST, which will feature interviews with athletes.

Tokyo Olympics Daytime, NBC's first Olympics daytime program, will then begin at 1 p.m. EST. NBC will then present prime time coverage of Team USA and the opening ceremony starting at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The opening ceremony is described as the first major global gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"Following unprecedented challenges presented by the global pandemic, the world will come together in Tokyo for what could the most meaningful and anticipated opening ceremony ever. Given the magnitude of this event, we want to provide viewers with as many ways to connect to it as possible, live or in primetime," Pete Bevacqua, chairman of NBC Sports Group said in a statement.

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics recently issued a playbook that outlines the COVID-19 health measures that are being taken at the event. The playbook covers measures for transportation, testing, masking, distancing and audience participation.