Global Citizen announced Tuesday that Swift, Lopez, and Dion will perform remotely during the two-hour concert event, which airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, CBS, ABC, ViacomCBS Networks, The CW, the BBC, iHeartMedia and other global networks and platforms.
The TV special is meant to entertain people and celebrate health workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"One World: Together at Home is not a telethon, but rather a global broad entertainment special to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and support the World Health Organization and the global fight to end COVID-19," NBC said in a previous press release.
