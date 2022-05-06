'Toddlers & Tiaras' alum Kailia Posey tragically dies by suicide at age 16
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/06/2022
Toddlers & Tiaras alum Kailia Posey has taken her own life at the young age of 16.
Kailia committed suicide on Monday in Washington, and her mother Marcy Posey Gatterman announced the tragic news via Facebook.
Marcy wrote on Monday, "I don't have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."
Shortly after Kailia's sudden and unexpected death made headlines, her family issued a heartbreaking statement to TMZ about the rising star's cause of death and legacy.
"Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life," her family explained.
TMZ reported that Kailia's loved ones are devastated that she's gone, especially since she accomplished so much during her 16 years of life and had a bright future ahead of her.
"She won countless crowns & trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life... Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall," the family revealed.
In addition, Kailia apparently loved aviation and had plans to pursue a commercial pilot's license while still continuing to work in the entertainment industry.
The former reality TV star's family has set up a fund at the Whatcom Community Foundation in Kailia's name with the hope of providing resources to help other students in crisis.
The Whatcom County Medical Examiner was unable to comment and give any details on Kailia's death amid the ongoing investigation, Us Weekly reported.
But a representative for the Washington State Police told the magazine in a statement, "On May 2 at 1:26PM Washington State Police was called to assist Whatcom County Sheriff on a juvenile death investigation at Birch Bay State Park."
Toddlers and Tiaras aired from 2009 to 2013 on TLC, and according to The New York Post's Page Six, Kailia made her debut in 2012 when she was five years old in an episode entitled, "California Tropic Arizona."
In addition to her pageantry and television days, Kailia is also recognized for her big, silly smile that became a popular GIF online.
After appearing on Toddlers & Tiaras stint, the teenager reportedly explored acting by taking on a role in the 2019 Netflix horror film Eli.
Kailia also competed in the Miss Teen Washington pageant in February after being crowned Miss Teen Lynden WA USA last year. Kailia recently wrote on Instagram that she was "thankful."
Kailia also made the Dean's List for flourishing academically during her 2020-2021 high school year, Page Six reported.
Kailia revealed to her followers last year on Instagram, "One thing I enjoy to do is perform. I have been on many stages all over and I love seeing the littles come up to me saying that I inspire them. I enjoy training them to see their dreams come true."