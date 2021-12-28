The stars of Today are celebrating Savannah Guthrie's 50th birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kotb shared a photo on Instagram of herself and Guthrie on a 2019 cover of #FlyWashington magazine.

"Happy 50th my sweet. Love to see you soar! @savannahguthrie," Kotb captioned the post.

Kotb replaced Matt Lauer as Guthrie's co-anchor on Today in January 2018. She and Guthrie later told Parade magazine that they have become as close as sisters.

Hager called Guthrie her "sister-wife" in a post on her own account.

"My sister-wife, devoted friend, litigator of all things literally, dog-sweater-wearing, enthusiastic partier until 9pm turns 5-0 today. @savannahguthrie deserves to be celebrated for her dedication to her family and friends, her loyal heart, and her relentless faith," Hager wrote.

"Sometimes life surprises you with a dear friend who loves you for all of you -- what a wonder it is to be in your glow SG!" she added.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Roker posted photos of himself and Guthrie throughout the years.

"I am so thrilled my dear friend @savannahguthrie is now halfway to a #smuckersjar I can't wait to see what the next 50 bring!! #happybirthday Savvie G!!" he wrote.

Daly, a contributor and the wife of Today co-host Carson Daly, reflected on her close friendship with Guthrie.

"From the moment our bellies touched seven plus years ago, it was like we had always been friends. Whether we are fancy or in matching pjs, singing or playing tennis, browning butter of drinking tequila, being sister wives or letting those men hang out with us... it's all better with you. Happy Birthday to a magical human... 50 looks gorgeous on you!" Daly wrote.

Guthrie joined NBC News in 2007 and was announced as a Today co-host in 2011.