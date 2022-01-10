Today host Savannah Guthrie announced on the morning news program Monday that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Guthrie is continuing to host the show remotely and stated that she is dealing with "a little sniffles" and not much more.

Guthrie's announcement comes days after her co-host Hoda Kotb also tested positive for COVID-19.

Kotb is back in NBC's Studio 1A in New York Monday for Today after getting two negative tests for COVID-19.

"We're trading places. I'm working from home, you're back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID, I just tested positive for COVID so here we go," Guthrie said alongside Kotb on Today.

Guthrie celebrated her 50th birthday in December.