Today host Savannah Guthrie announced on the morning news program Monday that she tested positive for COVID-19.Guthrie is continuing to host the show remotely and stated that she is dealing with "a little sniffles" and not much more.Guthrie's announcement comes days after her co-host Hoda Kotb also tested positive for COVID-19.Kotb is back in NBC's Studio 1A in New York Monday for Today after getting two negative tests for COVID-19."We're trading places. I'm working from home, you're back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID, I just tested positive for COVID so here we go," Guthrie said alongside Kotb on Today.The View host Whoopi Goldberg, Late Night host Seth Meyers, and singer John Mayer have also recently tested positive for COVID-19.Guthrie celebrated her 50th birthday in December.