Today host Hoda Kotb says she tested positive for COVID-19.

The 57-year-old television personality told her Today co-anchors that she is quarantining at home but feeling good and hoping to return to work soon.

Kotb is vaccinated and has received her booster shot, according to NBC News.

Kotb thanked fans for their well wishes in a tweet Thursday.

"Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo," she wrote.

The View host Whoopi Goldberg also recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has been absent from her show this week. She appeared on The View remotely Wednesday to give a health update.

"It could have been much, much, much, much worse, I'm sure, and it wasn't. I'm really lucky and I'm really glad that everyone is now testing negative," Goldberg said of her family.

Late Night host Seth Meyers said Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was cancelling his show for the rest of the week.

