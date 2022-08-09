Today host Hoda Kotb is celebrating her 58th birthday.

The television personality marked the occasion Tuesday with her daughters, Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3, and other family.

Kotb shared a photo on Instagram that shows her with her daughters, her mom Sami Kotb, her siblings Hala and Adel, and her nieces Hannah and Ella.

"Family on my birthday! Best present ever. Lucky me," she captioned the post.

Today co-anchors Jenna Bush Hager and Dylan Dreyer were among those to leave well-wishes in the comments.

"You're the most loved," Hager wrote.

"A wonderful gift!! Happy birthday!!" Dreyer said.

Hager surprised Kotb during Friday's episode of Today by gifting her a boogie board and enlisting country music singer Walker Hayes to sing "Happy Birthday" and present Kotb with a cake on the show.

Kotb's daughters joined to watch Hayes' performance on Today.