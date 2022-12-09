The Today cast is celebrating Al Roker's return home from the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dylan Dreyer , Sheinelle Jones and Carson Daly sent well-wishes to Roker during Friday's episode of Today after the weather anchor returned home after his second hospitalization.

The Today cast played The A-Team theme song in Roker's honor and voiced their gratitude that Roker is home.

"It's been a long road," Guthrie said.

"We want him to take his time and feel good, so he will, and we love him and he'll be back soon," she added.

Roker shared photos with his family Thursday on Instagram after returning home from the hospital.

"Home! So incredibly grateful to family, friends, medical folks, @todayshow family and all your thoughts and prayers," he captioned the post.

Roker had said Thursday morning that he was hoping to return home "soon."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Roker was initially hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs in mid-November. He was released from the hospital Nov. 24 on Thanksgiving but was hospitalized again shortly after his release.