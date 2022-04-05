Netflix announced Tuesday that XO, Kitty has begun production. A start of production photo and cast announcement confirmed one major recasting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show is a spinoff of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy of films. Anna Cathcart reprises her role as Kitty, younger sister of the movies' protagonist, Lara Jean ( Lana Condor ).

XO, Kitty is filming on location in Seoul, South Korea where Kitty moves to be with her boyfriend. Kitty met Dae in the third film, To All the Boys, Always and Forever, but a new actor has been cast.

Ho-Young Jeon played Dae in the film. Choi Min-yeong has been cast as Dae in XO, Kitty.

Additionally, Anthony Keyvan, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Peter Thurnwald and Regan Aliyah are series regulars. Yunjim Kim, Michael K. Lee and Jocelyn Shelfo will also recur.

To All the Boys author Jenny Han co-created XO, Kitty with Sascha Rothchild. They will be co-showrunners together.

Season 1 of XO, Kitty will be 10 half hour episodes. Directors include Jennifer Arnold, Jeff Chan, Pamela Romanowsky and Katina Medina Mora.