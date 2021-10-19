Netflix is developing a To All the Boys spinoff series.

The streaming service gave a green light to the show, XO, Kitty, starring Anna Cathcart as Kitty Covey.

Netflix ordered 10 episodes of the half-hour series, its first spinoff series of an original film.

XO, Kitty is inspired by the To All the Boys films, which are based on the Jenny Han book series. The movies consist of To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018), To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) and To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021), starring Lana Condor as Lara Jean Covey.

Han created the TV series and co-wrote the pilot script with Siobhan Vivian. She will also serve as showrunner with Sascha Rothchild.

XO, Kitty follows teenage matchmaker Kitty (Cathcart) as she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend. The character soon realizes that relationships are more complicated when it's your own heart on the line.

Cathcart played Kitty in all three of the To All the Boys films. She is also known for playing Dizzy Tremaine in the Disney Channel movies The Descendants 2 and The Descendants 3.