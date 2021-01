TNT said Tuesday it has renewed its sci-fi drama Snowpiercer for a third season.

Its second season premiere is set for Monday.

Starring Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Lena Hall, Rowan Blanchard and Sean Bean, the graphic novel adaptation is about the passengers of a perpetually moving train that circumnavigates a frozen Earth.

"We've been renewed for a 3rd season!!!!!! @SnowpiercerTV @tntdrama now you just gotta watch season 2 to see who survives!!!!" Hall tweeted.