TNT developing Liam Neeson movie 'Unknown' as series
UPI News Service, 06/29/2021
TNT announced Tuesday it is developing a drama series based on the movie Unknown. The 2011 movie starred Liam Neeson.
The series will take place after the events of the movie. Neeson and director Jaume Collet-Sera will executive produce.
Unknown starred Neeson as Martin Harris, a doctor who wakes up from a car accident with amnesia. He finds someone else assuming his identity while Harris himself must avoid assassins attempting to eliminate him.
