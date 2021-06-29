TNT announced Tuesday it is developing a drama series based on the movie Unknown. The 2011 movie starred Liam Neeson.

The series will take place after the events of the movie. Neeson and director Jaume Collet-Sera will executive produce.

Unknown starred Neeson as Martin Harris, a doctor who wakes up from a car accident with amnesia. He finds someone else assuming his identity while Harris himself must avoid assassins attempting to eliminate him.

The film's twists and turns uncover the mystery of Harris's true identity. January Jones, Diane Kruger, Aidan Quinn and Frank Langella also starred in the movie.

The film was Neeson's action follow-up to Taken. In 2008, Taken gave Neeson a new career as an action hero.

After Unknown, Neeson did two Taken sequels, Non-Stop, The Grey, A Walk Among the Tombstones, Run All Night, and more amid his dramatic roles.

Sean Finegan is writing the pilot episode for Taken. Collet-Serra is attached to direct the pilot.

Show runners Karl Gajdusek and Speed Weed will executive produce with Finegan, Ethan Erwin, Alex Mace, Hal Sadoff and Erik Olsen.