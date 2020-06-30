Nickelodeon announced on Tuesday that a new, CG-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is in development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Rowe (Gravity Falls, Connected, Disenchantment) is directing based off a script by Brendan O'Brian (Neighbors: Sorority Rising, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates).

The film will be Nickelodeon Animation Studio's first-ever CG theatrical production.

"Adding Seth, Evan and James' genius to the humor and action that's already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property. I'm looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical," Brian Robbins, Kids & Family at ViacomCBS said in a statement.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is based on a comic book series by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. The property has launched a number of successful animated shows, theatrical films, video games and more.

The first CG-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie titled TMNT, was released by Warner Bros. in 2007.

Nickelodeon launched a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles CG-animated television series in 2012 and released 2D animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2019.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Nickelodeon, in a separate deal with Netflix, is also producing a 2D animated film based on Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.