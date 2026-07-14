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TLC announces new 'Double Lives of Suburban Wives' adult-content creators reality series

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/14/2026



TLC has announced a new series, Double Lives of Suburban Wives, as well as its cast and premiere date.



ADVERTISEMENT Double Lives of Suburban Wives will follow six couples in the St. Louis area who carpool, live on cul-de-sacs, and attend church and community gatherings.



However, TLC teased that these couples have a more private side of their lives that is a little less routine.



"Beneath the polished facade, they've built lucrative and unconventional second lives," TLC said in a press release, "forging an unexpected bond rooted in navigating lives that many people would never expect."



Double Lives of Suburban Wives is set to premiere Sunday, August 9 at 10PM ET/PT on TLC.



The show will document the couples navigating the complexities of marriage, parenthood and suburban life alongside careers in adult content creation.



The pairs are friends and have shared experiences, with the women leaning on one another through highs and lows.



"But even their closest bonds are tested as personal struggles, competing priorities and differing perspectives create friction within the group," according to the network.



The couples will attempt to juggle daily tasks, family expectations and living in two different worlds.



The show -- which sounds like it was inspired by Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives -- is being produced by Scout Productions for TLC.â€¯



Below are the six couples -- and their TLC-supplied bios -- who will be starring on Double Lives of Suburban Wives.



- Tammy and Drew



The couple who started it all, Tammy and Drew have been building their business together since college, shaping a suburban life that looks orderly from the outside but carries far more complexity beneath it.

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They're the steady center of the group, and they are the ones everyone turns to when friendships strain and the dynamic shifts.



But even with their history and stability, Tammy faces an internal tug-of-war as she tries to balance her faith with the life she's created, while Drew focuses on keeping their world from tipping too far in either direction.





- Macy and Jim



Living in a small rural town outside St. Louis, Macy and Jim have carefully constructed a double life that no one, not even their closest family knows about.



To their community, Macy is a devoted stay-at-home mom, and Jim is a day trader.



As the weight of secrecy grows and the risk of exposure looms, they make the bold decision to take control of their story knowing honesty could cost them everything.





- Emily and Nathan



For Emily and Nathan, content creation is strictly business.



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As they navigate a world that many people don't fully understand, Emily is eager to build genuine friendships with others who share similar experiences, hoping to find connection, community, and a sense of belonging among people who can relate to her unique journey.





- Brianna and Phillip



What began as a financial pivot quickly catapulted Brianna and Phillip into overnight success, making them the wealthiest couple in the group.



After a very public outing cost Brianna her teaching career, she embraced adult content creation full-force, adopting a bold, unapologetic persona and working tirelessly to maintain their newfound lifestyle.



But this lifestyle may come at a cost as tensions with Phillip, and fractures within her friend group begins to surface.





- Megan and Tyler



Megan never intended for her sexy side hustle to become her reality. Initially, she used it to pay off student loans while teaching, but everything changed when her secret was exposed right after Brianna, costing her the career that she loved.



Now, as she rebuilds her life and regains stability, Megan finds herself torn between returning to her passion for teaching and the financial security adult content provides.





- Heather and Shawn



Married for nearly two decades, Heather and Shawn appear to have it all: a stable home, four children, and successful careers.



But since 2019, they've quietly built a thriving adult content business that no one in their household, including Shawn's live-in mother, knows about.



As Heather begins to question whether the life she's built still aligns with who she truly is, the strain of balancing two worlds intensifies, forcing them to confront what they're willing to risk in order to embrace the lives they've created.



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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS TLC has announced a new series, Double Lives of Suburban Wives, as well as its cast and premiere date.Double Lives of Suburban Wives will follow six couples in the St. Louis area who carpool, live on cul-de-sacs, and attend church and community gatherings.However, TLC teased that these couples have a more private side of their lives that is a little less routine."Beneath the polished facade, they've built lucrative and unconventional second lives," TLC said in a press release, "forging an unexpected bond rooted in navigating lives that many people would never expect."Double Lives of Suburban Wives is set to premiere Sunday, August 9 at 10PM ET/PT on TLC.The show will document the couples navigating the complexities of marriage, parenthood and suburban life alongside careers in adult content creation.The pairs are friends and have shared experiences, with the women leaning on one another through highs and lows."But even their closest bonds are tested as personal struggles, competing priorities and differing perspectives create friction within the group," according to the network.The couples will attempt to juggle daily tasks, family expectations and living in two different worlds.The show -- which sounds like it was inspired by Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives -- is being produced by Scout Productions for TLC.â€¯Below are the six couples -- and their TLC-supplied bios -- who will be starring on Double Lives of Suburban Wives.The couple who started it all, Tammy and Drew have been building their business together since college, shaping a suburban life that looks orderly from the outside but carries far more complexity beneath it.They're the steady center of the group, and they are the ones everyone turns to when friendships strain and the dynamic shifts.But even with their history and stability, Tammy faces an internal tug-of-war as she tries to balance her faith with the life she's created, while Drew focuses on keeping their world from tipping too far in either direction.Living in a small rural town outside St. Louis, Macy and Jim have carefully constructed a double life that no one, not even their closest family knows about.To their community, Macy is a devoted stay-at-home mom, and Jim is a day trader.As the weight of secrecy grows and the risk of exposure looms, they make the bold decision to take control of their story knowing honesty could cost them everything.For Emily and Nathan, content creation is strictly business.After overcoming financial instability, Emily built a highly successful niche adult platform, while Nathan balances participation with his career as a drugstore manager and a variety of side ventures.As they navigate a world that many people don't fully understand, Emily is eager to build genuine friendships with others who share similar experiences, hoping to find connection, community, and a sense of belonging among people who can relate to her unique journey.What began as a financial pivot quickly catapulted Brianna and Phillip into overnight success, making them the wealthiest couple in the group.After a very public outing cost Brianna her teaching career, she embraced adult content creation full-force, adopting a bold, unapologetic persona and working tirelessly to maintain their newfound lifestyle.But this lifestyle may come at a cost as tensions with Phillip, and fractures within her friend group begins to surface.Megan never intended for her sexy side hustle to become her reality. Initially, she used it to pay off student loans while teaching, but everything changed when her secret was exposed right after Brianna, costing her the career that she loved.Now, as she rebuilds her life and regains stability, Megan finds herself torn between returning to her passion for teaching and the financial security adult content provides.Married for nearly two decades, Heather and Shawn appear to have it all: a stable home, four children, and successful careers.But since 2019, they've quietly built a thriving adult content business that no one in their household, including Shawn's live-in mother, knows about.As Heather begins to question whether the life she's built still aligns with who she truly is, the strain of balancing two worlds intensifies, forcing them to confront what they're willing to risk in order to embrace the lives they've created. OTHER SHOWS MESSAGE BOARDS MORE MISCELLANEOUS REALITY TV NEWS << PRIOR STORY

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