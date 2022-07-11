Professional football player TJ Watt and soccer pro Dani Rhodes are married.

Watt, an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Rhodes, a forward for Iceland's Thottur soccer club, married Saturday at a wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Watt shared photos from the wedding Sunday on Instagram.

"Best day of my life," he captioned the post.

Rhodes posted a photo with the same caption.

Watt's brothers JJ Watt and Derek Watt, who also play in the NFL, were among the guests in attendance.

"Incredible day!!!!" JJ Watt wrote in the comments of Watt's post.

Watt and Rhodes got engaged in July 2021. Rhodes is a former teammate of Kealia Ohai, who married JJ Watt in February 2020.