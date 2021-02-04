T.J. Osbourne says publicly coming out as gay was a "wild" and "emotional" experience.

The 36-year-old singer and musician discussed his experience during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show after coming out as gay in an interview with Time published Wednesday.

Osbourne also shared the news in an Instagram video Wednesday. On Ellen, Osbourne said it "still felt really odd" to discuss his sexuality in the video, despite coming out in the Time article.

"I think that's kinda the really beautiful thing of all this for me, is I've never really come out to very many people. I've only done it to a few people, mainly because I just find it really awkward and uncomfortable. And so it has been a really wild experience to have come out to very few people -- although a lot of my friends and family knew already -- to then kinda come out publicly in one big fell swoop, which was in some ways nice. In other ways, it's made for a very emotional day."

Osbourne and his brother John Osbourne perform as the country music duo Brothers Osbourne. Osbourne said he's curious to see if his coming out affects the pair's reception in rural areas.

"I think country really comes from a lot of rural roots, a lot of kind of Christianity, and a lot of kind of old school way of thinking," the star said. "I really think that's changed a lot over the years -- I know it's changed a lot over the years."

"I feel pretty confident going to places like L.A., and going to Chicago, and playing here in Nashville, where I live. I'm curious to see how it is in the more rural counties," he added.

Osbourne said he feels a weight off his shoulders after coming out and is feeling the love and support from family, friends and fans.

"And I did not expect it to feel the way it felt, and I think it's one thing when you just know and assume people love you. And it's different when you hear it, and when you hear it with sincerity," the singer said. "Right now I feel so incredibly loved."

"And then to have people that I never even expected to say anything reaching out to me, people that I feel personify masculinity and straight culture to the Nth degree, who are coming out with a lot of pride for me. That was really the moment to me that made me feel like, wow, that was there the whole time," he added.

Osbourne, now the only openly gay artist signed to a major country music label, said in the Time interview that he's "very comfortable being gay."

"I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don't have a problem with. That feels so strange," the star said.

"People will ask, 'Why does this even need to be talked about?' and personally, I agree with that," he added. "But for me to show up to an awards show with a man would be jaw-dropping to people. It wouldn't be like, 'Oh, cool!'"

Brothers Osbourne released their third studio album, Skeletons, in October. The pair are known for the singles "Stay a Little Longer," "It Ain't My Fault" and "All Night."