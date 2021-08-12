Annie Live! is based on the Broadway musical, which was inspired by Harold Gray's comic strip Little Orphan Annie. The show will mark NBC's first live musical special since airing Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert in 2018.
Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski are directing the special with Chloe Productions producing.
Burgess also stars in Aretha Franklin biopic Respect and animated series Central Park.
