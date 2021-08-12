Tituss Burgess has joined the cast of NBC's upcoming Annie Live! special.

Burgess, best known for portraying Titus Andromedon in Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, will star as antagonist Rooster Hannigan in the musical.

Rooster Hannigan is the brother of the villainous Miss Hannigan , who runs the orphanage where the titular Annie lives. Taraji P. Henson will star as Miss Hannigan.

"I've always wanted to be a villain," Burgess said in a statement.

Co-stars include Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell with Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks. NBC has not announced a casting for Annie.

Annie Live! is based on the Broadway musical, which was inspired by Harold Gray's comic strip Little Orphan Annie. The show will mark NBC's first live musical special since airing Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert in 2018.

Lear deBessonet and Alex Rudzinski are directing the special with Chloe Productions producing.

Burgess also stars in Aretha Franklin biopic Respect and animated series Central Park.