HBO Max has renewed the action-dramas, Titans and Doom Patrol, for fourth seasons.

Starring Brenton Thwaites Anna Diop , Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter , Conor Leslie, Curran Walters and Joshua Orpin with Alan Ritchson Damaris Lewis and Savannah Welch, Season 3 of the DC Comics adaptation, Titans, wraps up on Thursday.

"In Season 3, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face new threats," a synopsis said.

Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Timothy Dalton, Skye Roberts and Michelle Gomez co-star in Doom Patrol.

The show "reimagines one of DC's most beloved groups of superheroes who all suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured," according to the streaming service.

New Season 3 episodes will continue to air Thursday nights through Nov. 11.