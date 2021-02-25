HBO Max released on Thursday the first images of Damaris Lewis in her new Blackfire costume for Titans Season 3.

"Blackfire costume reveal. What do you think? Gear up for more Princess Komand'r with #DCTitans Season 3, coming soon to HBO Max," the streaming service said on Twitter.

Blackfire is the villainous sister of Titans member Starfire, portrayed by Anna Diop. Blackfire last appeared in the finale of Titans Season 2.

Diop received a new costume for Starfire in November.

Titans Season 3 has no set premiere date. The series, which originally appeared on the DC Universe app before moving to HBO Max, was renewed in November 2019.

Titans follows a group of young heroes that also include Nightwing ( Brenton Thwaites ), Raven (Teagan Croft), Beast Boy ( Ryan Potter ), Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Superboy (Joshua Oprhin), Hawk ( Alan Ritchson ) and Dove (Dawn Granger).

Barbara Gordon, portrayed by Savannah Welch will also be introduced in Season 3 along with Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake. Curran Walters also stars as the Red Hood.