Warner Bros. Pictures released the first full-length trailer for its monster movie, Godzilla vs. Kong, on Sunday.

The 2 1/2-minute preview shows the iconic dinosaur-like creature and enormous gorilla clashing in the ocean and in cities.

Starring Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Kyle Chandler, the film is set to premiere on HBO Max and in theaters March 26. It is the sequel to 2014's Godzilla and 2017's Kong: Skull Island.

"Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance," a synopsis said.

"Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans -- instigated by unseen forces -- is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

Warner Bros. announced in December that it plans to release its entire 2021 movie slate on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously to appeal to a wider audience amid the coronavirus pandemic.