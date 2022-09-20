HOME > The Bachelorette > The Bachelorette 19 Tino Franco: 7 things to know about Rachel Recchia's 'The Bachelorette' finalist

ADVERTISEMENT Tino is a 28-year-old from Playa Del Rey, CA. He received Rachel's First Impression Rose, and many fans pegged him as the clear frontrunner on "Team Rachel" from the start.



Tino had to overcome some insecurities while dating Rachel, and his family wasn't exactly thrilled about the idea of Tino dating star, but Tino has always put his feelings for Rachel first -- and he said he didn't want to leave without her.



Tino and Rachel are "in love," but a preview of finale airing Tuesday, September 20 shows Rachel and Tino arguing multiple times.



"This is straight up shattering everything that you promised me," Rachel laments in the preview clip.



And Tino shouts at production, "There's no way this works out. Just get me out of this! Let me out!"



Rachel also complains to her last bachelor standing, "You've changed your story so many times. I'm done!"



Rachel apparently accused Tino of a betrayal and lying straight to her face, so it's possible Rachel and Tino broke up before the Final Rose Ceremony. And if they left the show as a couple or engaged, their relationship may have crashed and burned after filming.



What happens between Tino and Rachel, and do they live happily ever after? Until fans can watch the finale unfold on ABC, let's learn some information about this suitor right now.



Below is a list of seven facts Reality TV World has compiled about





"Tino" is just his nickname!



Tino is short for Justino Phillip "Tino" Franco.





Tino says he is a go-with-the-flow kind of guy

Tino enjoys reading the Wall Street Journal and dreams of going surfing in Bali one day.



Ninety percent of Tino's diet is meat, and when he's not out surfing, he's probably cycling, camping or giving his family dog affection. He is a very active guy who has also run marathons before.





suitor works hard to give back to his community



Tino wants to find someone who will work to make the world a better place alongside him.



Tino is actively involved with the nonprofit Ronald McDonald House. More specifically, he works with Camp Ronald McDonald, a free summer camp for children with cancer as well as their siblings and parents.



Camp Ronald McDonald apparently helped Tino's younger brother when he was diagnosed with leukemia many years ago. (Tino's brother has apparently been healthy for over a decade now).



Tino wrote in September 2019 how the camp "came up big" for his family, and he dubbed the organization "an incredible community of comfort and love."



Tino also volunteered for the Habitat for Humanity Los Angeles for two years beginning in 2019.



Tino graduated from college in California with honors



Tino graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering. His primary focus was hydrology, conveyance and process methods.



While in school, Tino was a member of the Tau Beta Pi fraternity. He made Dean's list in Spring 2015 and was also a member of the Latino Alumni Association and Noyce Scholarship Association.





finalist says family is everything to him



Tino desires a meaningful connection that will set the groundwork for him and his future wife to be great parents because, for Tino, family is everything.



Tino wants four children, and he said he's ready to put everything into building "something real" with Rachel.





Tino works as a general contractor in California



Tino has held down a job at AECOM since 2016. After starting out as a water engineer, he got promoted to Superintendent and is now an official Assistant Project Manager.





Tino's father Joe Franco has been throwing shade at



Joe has been vocal on social media ever since premiered in July, and his latest Facebook post about the ABC reality series was on September 13 ahead of Part 1 of the show's finale.



"BachelorNation will be sorry when they won't have me to kick around any more," Joe wrote with a smiley face, before calling out



"And so will Sam Rubin at KTLA Channel 5. Big Tony, you'll have to wait your turn! Watch the Bachelorette, tonight at 8 for the (yawn) most shocking finale ever (just part 1). So glad it's almost over!!! #bachelornation."



In the comments section of Joe's post, a person wrote how she wishes none of her friends and family will ever appear on The Bachelor franchise.



And Joe replied, "And the crying!"



Tino's mother Sandi Franco also "liked" a comment asking the couple to "hang in there" as the show airs.



On August 30, Joe posted a humorous "tell all" about himself, supposedly answering some of Bachelor Nation's questions about Tino's hometown date.



"1. I'm 5-6, and a gentlemen's 5-6 at that. 2. No, I have NEVER dyed my hair (look closely you can see the grey) 3. NO, I do not have a comb-over (and it is not a rug either) 4. NO, I am not the same age as Tino, as a few tweets suggested," Joe wrote.



"5. We are Mexican, not Italian, though media keeps saying Italian. If he really is Italian, it's news to me, and then I'd be asking really tough questions! 6. Tino is amazing. He supported our son's cancer recovery, volunteers to the cause to this day and volunteers countless hours. 7. Sandi is spelled Sandi not Sandy 8."



Joe went on to list how there are "no vampires" in his family and Sandi has more than one dress.



Joe concluded with No. 10, writing, "I am too young and too tall to be part of the Lollipop Guild in the Wizard of Oz. Nor have I ever been aboard the Starship Enterprise, (but I do share a Jewish heritage with Spock.) #bachelorettes #bachelornation."



On July 20, Joe reposted a chart on Facebook showing which cast members received the most screentime in Episode 2 of 19, and Tino was all the way towards the bottom.



"Bachelorette Update: Week 2 and our son Tino is still alive and received another [rose emoji]. If you barely saw him on this week's episode, it wasn't because you nodded off. A friend shared this graphic: Looks like a piece of luggage received more screen time than Tino!" Joe wrote.



"(Zoom in -- What nerd keeps these stats?) At least he didn't do a handstand in his speedo. On a related note, I'm still waiting for my on-air apology from Sam Rubin of the KTLA Morning News. Sam, man up! #SamRubin #ktla5news #TeamTino."



Going back to July 11, Joe pointed out on Facebook how his son had received the First Impression Rose or "whatever that is."



"Not sure how we feel about the idea of finding your soul mate on TV and Sam's right, it's a bit cheesy, but nothing wrong with a little fun -- It's not 60 Minutes. Let's hope Tino doesn't bring shame on the name, and above all, he may not be welcomed back home if he cries on the show! But we love him anyway. #TeamTino #ktla5news #SamRubin."



Joe also penned a since-deleted comment in July in which he had told Tino not to sleep with anyone on the show.









About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

