Tino is a 28-year-old from Playa Del Rey, CA. He received Rachel's First Impression Rose, and many fans pegged him as the clear frontrunner on "Team Rachel" from the start.
Tino had to overcome some insecurities while dating Rachel, and his family wasn't exactly thrilled about the idea of Tino dating The Bachelorette star, but Tino has always put his feelings for Rachel first -- and he said he didn't want to leave The Bachelorette without her.
Tino and Rachel are "in love," but a preview of The Bachelorette finale airing Tuesday, September 20 shows Rachel and Tino arguing multiple times.
"This is straight up shattering everything that you promised me," Rachel laments in the preview clip.
And Tino shouts at production, "There's no way this works out. Just get me out of this! Let me out!"
Rachel also complains to her last bachelor standing, "You've changed your story so many times. I'm done!"
Rachel apparently accused Tino of a betrayal and lying straight to her face, so it's possible Rachel and Tino broke up before the Final Rose Ceremony. And if they left the show as a couple or engaged, their relationship may have crashed and burned after filming.
What happens between Tino and Rachel, and do they live happily ever after? Until The Bachelorette fans can watch the finale unfold on ABC, let's learn some information about this suitor right now.
Below is a list of seven facts Reality TV World has compiled about Tino Franco.
Tino wants to find someone who will work to make the world a better place alongside him.
Tino is actively involved with the nonprofit Ronald McDonald House. More specifically, he works with Camp Ronald McDonald, a free summer camp for children with cancer as well as their siblings and parents.
Camp Ronald McDonald apparently helped Tino's younger brother when he was diagnosed with leukemia many years ago. (Tino's brother has apparently been healthy for over a decade now).
Tino wrote in September 2019 how the camp "came up big" for his family, and he dubbed the organization "an incredible community of comfort and love."
Tino also volunteered for the Habitat for Humanity Los Angeles for two years beginning in 2019.
ADVERTISEMENT
Tino graduated from college in California with honors
Tino graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering. His primary focus was hydrology, conveyance and process methods.
While in school, Tino was a member of the Tau Beta Pi fraternity. He made Dean's list in Spring 2015 and was also a member of the Latino Alumni Association and Noyce Scholarship Association.
Joe has been vocal on social media ever since The Bachelorette premiered in July, and his latest Facebook post about the ABC reality series was on September 13 ahead of Part 1 of the show's finale.
"BachelorNation will be sorry when they won't have me to kick around any more," Joe wrote with a smiley face, before calling out Rachel Recchia's father.
"And so will Sam Rubin at KTLA Channel 5. Big Tony, you'll have to wait your turn! Watch the Bachelorette, tonight at 8 for the (yawn) most shocking finale ever (just part 1). So glad it's almost over!!! #bachelornation."
In the comments section of Joe's post, a person wrote how she wishes none of her friends and family will ever appear on The Bachelor franchise.
ADVERTISEMENT
"My eyeballs are always sore afterwards from my constant eye rolling," wrote the woman.
And Joe replied, "And the crying!"
Tino's mother Sandi Franco also "liked" a comment asking the couple to "hang in there" as the show airs.
On August 30, Joe posted a humorous "tell all" about himself, supposedly answering some of Bachelor Nation's questions about Tino's hometown date.
"1. I'm 5-6, and a gentlemen's 5-6 at that. 2. No, I have NEVER dyed my hair (look closely you can see the grey) 3. NO, I do not have a comb-over (and it is not a rug either) 4. NO, I am not the same age as Tino, as a few tweets suggested," Joe wrote.
"5. We are Mexican, not Italian, though media keeps saying Italian. If he really is Italian, it's news to me, and then I'd be asking really tough questions! 6. Tino is amazing. He supported our son's cancer recovery, volunteers to the cause to this day and volunteers countless hours. 7. Sandi is spelled Sandi not Sandy 8."
Joe went on to list how there are "no vampires" in his family and Sandi has more than one dress.
Joe concluded with No. 10, writing, "I am too young and too tall to be part of the Lollipop Guild in the Wizard of Oz. Nor have I ever been aboard the Starship Enterprise, (but I do share a Jewish heritage with Spock.) #bachelorettes #bachelornation."
On July 20, Joe reposted a chart on Facebook showing which cast members received the most screentime in Episode 2 of The Bachelorette 19, and Tino was all the way towards the bottom.
"Bachelorette Update: Week 2 and our son Tino is still alive and received another [rose emoji]. If you barely saw him on this week's episode, it wasn't because you nodded off. A friend shared this graphic: Looks like a piece of luggage received more screen time than Tino!" Joe wrote.
"(Zoom in -- What nerd keeps these stats?) At least he didn't do a handstand in his speedo. On a related note, I'm still waiting for my on-air apology from Sam Rubin of the KTLA Morning News. Sam, man up! #SamRubin #ktla5news #TeamTino."
Going back to July 11, Joe pointed out on Facebook how his son had received the First Impression Rose or "whatever that is."
ADVERTISEMENT
"Never have seen the show, but watched the premiere Monday. Sam Rubin of KTLA 5 ripped everyone on the show to shreds but he doesn't know a thing about Tino (do a little homework Sam before you paint everyone with the same brush)," Joe posted at the time.
"Not sure how we feel about the idea of finding your soul mate on TV and Sam's right, it's a bit cheesy, but nothing wrong with a little fun -- It's not 60 Minutes. Let's hope Tino doesn't bring shame on the name, and above all, he may not be welcomed back home if he cries on the show! But we love him anyway. #TeamTino #ktla5news #SamRubin."
Joe also penned a since-deleted comment in July in which he had told Tino not to sleep with anyone on the show.