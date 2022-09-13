By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/13/2022



ADVERTISEMENT

"Tino" is just his nickname!

Tino says he is a go-with-the-flow kind of guy

suitor works hard to give back to his community

ADVERTISEMENT

Tino graduated from college in California with honors

frontrunner says family is everything to him

Tino works as a general contractor in California

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.