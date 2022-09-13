Tino Franco is one of three bachelors left competing for Rachel Recchia's heart on The Bachelorette's currently-airing nineteenth season.

Tino a 28-year-old from Playa Del Rey, CA, received Rachel's First Impression Rose, and he's been a frontrunner on the show ever since.

Tino has dealt with some insecurities on his quest to end up with Rachel, and his family wasn't exactly welcoming and excited to meet The Bachelorette star, but he's always kept his eye on the prize. Tino seemed confident he would be the one leaving The Bachelorette with the flight instructor on his arm.

Tino has told Rachel that he loves her, and Tino is the only one of Rachel's Final 3 suitors whom she has said, "I love you," to. Zach Shallcross and Aven Jones, however, are still in the picture.

While some viewers may think Rachel was already sold on Tino even before the Final 2 Rose Ceremony, a preview of the big two-night finale event shows the pair arguing.

"This is straight up shattering everything that you promised me," Rachel says in the preview clip, although the man she's talking to isn't shown.

Tino then says, "There's no way this works out. Just get me out of this! Let me out!"

Tino is then shown walking away from Rachel as she complains, "You've changed your story so many times. I'm done!"

Rachel also accuses a bachelor of a betrayal and lying straight to her face.

Do Rachel and Tino end up together or does their relationship crash and burn? Until The Bachelorette fans find out what happens next between the couple, let's learn some information about this suitor right now.

Below is a list of six facts Reality TV World has compiled about Tino Franco.


"Tino" is just his nickname!

Tino is short for Justino Phillip "Tino" Franco.

The general contractor currently works as an assistant project manager for AECOM Hunt. Before that, he was a project engineer .

Tino previously held down jobs as a wastewater engineer.

Tino says he is a go-with-the-flow kind of guy

Tino enjoys reading the Wall Street Journal and dreams of going surfing in Bali one day.

Ninety percent of Tino's diet is meat, and when he's not out surfing, he's probably cycling, camping or giving his family dog affection. He is a very active guy who has also run marathons before.


The Bachelorette suitor works hard to give back to his community

Tino wants to find someone who will work to make the world a better place alongside him.

Tino is actively involved with the nonprofit Ronald McDonald House. More specifically, he works with Camp Ronald McDonald, a free summer camp for children with cancer as well as their siblings and parents.

Camp Ronald McDonald apparently helped Tino's younger brother when he was diagnosed with leukemia many years ago. (Tino's brother has apparently been healthy for over a decade now).

Tino wrote in September 2019 how the camp "came up big" for his family, and he dubbed the organization "an incredible community of comfort and love."

Tino also volunteered for the Habitat for Humanity Los Angeles for two years beginning in 2019.


Tino graduated from college in California with honors

Tino graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering. His primary focus was hydrology, conveyance and process methods.

While in school, Tino was a member of the Tau Beta Pi fraternity. He made Dean's list in Spring 2015 and was also a member of the Latino Alumni Association and Noyce Scholarship Association.

The Bachelorette frontrunner says family is everything to him

Tino desires a meaningful connection that will set the groundwork for him and his future wife to be great parents because, for Tino, family is everything.

Tino wants four children, and he said he's ready to put everything into building "something real" with Rachel.


Tino works as a general contractor in California

Tino has held down a job at AECOM since 2016. After starting out as a water engineer, he got promoted to Superintendent and is now an official Assistant Project Manager.

