HBO is giving a glimpse of its Tina Turner documentary, Tina.

The network shared a trailer for the film Wednesday featuring archive footage and new interviews with Turner, 81.

"The only way to tell my story. I am excited to share the official trailer for #TinaFilm, a never before seen look into my life," the singer tweeted.

The preview opens with footage of Turner performing as she reflects on her accomplishments in a voiceover.

"Look what I have done in this lifetime with this body," she says. "I'm a girl from a cotton field. I pulled myself above what was not taught to me."

The trailer shows Turner overcome struggles, including her abusive marriage to Ike Turner, and make a celebrated comeback.

"I had an abusive life. There's no other way to tell the story," the star says.

"Buddhism was a way out. I started really seeing that I had to make a change," she adds. "Divorce, I got nothing. No money, no house. So I said, I'll just take my name."

Tina is directed by Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin. In addition to Turner, the film features interviews with Angela Bassett Oprah Winfrey , Turner's husband, Erwin Bach, and others.

Tina premieres March 27 on HBO and HBO Max.