HBO is giving a glimpse of its Tina Turner documentary, Tina.The network shared a trailer for the film Wednesday featuring archive footage and new interviews with Turner, 81."The only way to tell my story. I am excited to share the official trailer for #TinaFilm, a never before seen look into my life," the singer tweeted.The preview opens with footage of Turner performing as she reflects on her accomplishments in a voiceover."Look what I have done in this lifetime with this body," she says. "I'm a girl from a cotton field. I pulled myself above what was not taught to me."The trailer shows Turner overcome struggles, including her abusive marriage to Ike Turner, and make a celebrated comeback."I had an abusive life. There's no other way to tell the story," the star says."Buddhism was a way out. I started really seeing that I had to make a change," she adds. "Divorce, I got nothing. No money, no house. So I said, I'll just take my name."Tina is directed by Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin. In addition to Turner, the film features interviews with Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, Turner's husband, Erwin Bach, and others.Tina premieres March 27 on HBO and HBO Max.