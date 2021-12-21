Tina Knowles recruits Beyonce, grandkids for talk show theme song
UPI News Service, 12/21/2021
Tina Knowles recruited her daughter Beyonce and her grandchildren for her talk show theme song.
The 67-year-old businesswoman shared a teaser Monday for her Facebook Watch talk show Talks with Mama Tina featuring the song.
The song opens with Knowles' four grandkids -- Solange Knowles' son, Julez, 17, and Beyonce's children, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 4 -- shouting, "Let's talk about it grandma!"
Beyonce is then heard singing, "Whatever it is / We can talk about it / Tell me how you feel / We can talk about it / Say what's on your mind / We can talk about it / Simple conversations with no limitations / Come and have a talk with Mama Tina."
"I'm so excited to announce the launch of my new @wetheculture @Facebookwatch show 'Talks with Mama Tina' where I've invited some of my favorite people over to my home and have a talk with me," Knowles captioned the post.
"I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO!" she added.
Talks with Mama Tina premieres Wednesday on Facebook.
