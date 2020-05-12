The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-creator Tina Fey says the show's interactive special follows three new storylines.

The 49-year-old actress, writer and producer discussed the special, Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, Monday on Late Night with Seth Meyers ahead of its premiere Tuesday on Netflix.

Fey said Netflix approached the Kimmy Schmidt team about the special as they were finishing up the show's fourth and final season. Netflix had just filmed the Black Mirror interactive special, Bandersnatch, and Fey and her team jumped at the chance to create their own.

"One, it was just such exciting technology, and two, our show is kind of known for having too many jokes going on. It was a way to write as many jokes as you want but not choke people with them all at once," she said.

Fey said Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend begins with Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) preparing to marry a distant British royal (Daniel Radcliffe). Her plans are interrupted when she discovers Reverend Wayne (Jon Hamm) may be keeping women captive in another bunker.

"She has to make some choices as to how far she'll go to try to find this other bunker," Fey said. "You get to make these choices with her."

The Kimmy Schmidt special will also feature Tituss Burgess as Titus Andromedon, Carole Kane as Lillian Kaushtupper and Jane Krakowski as Jacqueline White.

"Netflix was like, 'You know, Bandersnatch was one story. So you'll probably want to keep it one story because it's pretty impossible to track [more]. We were like, 'Cool, cool, cool. So, three stories,'" Fey said. "We're just so used to be able to cut away to the other story."

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt had a four-season run on Netflix from 2015 to 2019.

On Monday evening, Fey hosted the star-studded Rise Up New York! telethon for coronavirus (COVID-19) relief. The event, hosted by Robin Hood and iHeartRadio, raised $115 million for charity.