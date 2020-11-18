Tina Fey has been selected to host NBC special One Night Only: The Best of Broadway, which airs Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. EST.

The two-hour special will help benefit nonprofit organization Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, which provides supplies and financial assistance to those in the Broadway community who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The casts of Fey's Mean Girls play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Jersey Boys, Rent, Jagged Little Pill, Chicago, Ain't Too Proud -- The Life and Times of The Temptations and Diana: The Musical will make appearances.

Kelly Clarkson, Patti LaBelle and Brett Eldredge will perform.

Billy Porter, Kristen Bell, Jake Gyllenhaal, Alanis Morissette, Annaleigh Ashford, Lance Bass, Ron Cephas Jones, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Jerry O'Connell, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Stamos, Aaron Tveit, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams and Susan Kelechi Watson will also appear.

The show will provide sneak peaks at Broadway shows that will launch next year.

"I'm so happy to be a part of this night, raising money for Broadway Cares, and to watch these mega talented people do what they do best," Fey said in a statement.

The Broadway League announced in October that Broadway productions will remain closed through May 2021 due to the pandemic. Broadway performances were initially suspended in March and then canceled for the remainder of 2020.