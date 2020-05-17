Timothy Olyphant and Katee Sackhoff have joined the Season 2 cast for the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, on Disney+.

Olyphant's casting was reported by Variety and Deadline. Details regarding his character were not immediately available.

The actor is best known for his roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Santa Clarita Diet, Justified and Deadwood.

Longmire and Battlestar Galactica actress will reprise in live-action form the character of Bo Katan, whom she voices on the animated shows, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, according to Deadline and Film.

Other new cast members joining show star Pedro Pascal for The Mandalorian Season 2 include Temuera Morrison, Rosario Dawson and Michael Biehn.