Timothee Chalamet plays Edgar, the son of Edward Scissorhands, and Winona Ryder reprises her role of Kim in a Cadillac commercial released Sunday.

Johnny Depp played the titular humanoid in director Tim Burton 's 1990 fantasy movie, Edward Scissorhands.

Kim was his teenage love interest, whom he left behind to live in a remote castle after the townsfolk who once praised his uniqueness, later deemed him dangerous and turned on him.

This weekend's 90-second Cadillac commercial shows the blade-fingered Edgar having difficulty riding a bus, attending science class, trying to catch a football, working in a restaurant and getting his hand stuck in a chain link fence.

Edgar's mom cheers him up by presenting him with an electric Cadillac LYRIQ, which has hands-free cruise control, meaning he can drive it with his awkward appendages.

"And Edgar drove into the sunset, but don't worry. He still makes it home for dinner -- occasionally," Kim can be heard saying in voiceover as Danny Elfman's theme music plays in the background.

"It's rare when a work you're proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years," said Burton in a press release. "I'm glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it."