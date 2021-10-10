Actor Timothee Chalamet offered a glimpse of how he will look in the upcoming fantasy movie, Wonka."The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last ...WONKA," Chalamet captioned Sunday's photo of him wearing a top hat and velvet coat.He also shared a photo of his walking stick, which had a tiny wrapped gift at the top.The post got nearly 2 million "likes" the first hour it was online.The film is a prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp played enigmatic candy titan Willy Wonka in 1971 and 2005 film adaptations of Roald Dahl's classic children's book.Paddington writer\/director Paul King is directing Chalamet as the character of Wonka from a screenplay King wrote with Simon Farnaby, who also plays a role in the film.Set to open March 17, 2023, the movie will co-star Rowan Atkinson, Mathew Baynton, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman, Tom Davis, Rich Fulcher, Sally Hawkins, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paterson Joseph, Keegan-Michael Key, Calah Lane, Matt Lucas, Colin O'Brien, Natasha Rothwell, Rakhee Thakrar and Ellie White.