Tim Robbins is headed for divorce.

TMZ reported Wednesday that Robbins, 62, filed for divorce from his wife, Gratiela Brancusi, after secretly marrying at an unknown date.

People confirmed Robbins filed for divorce Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Robbins and Brancusi were first linked in February 2018 when they attended the premiere of Robbins' HBO series Here and Now. The pair were spotted together at several events in 2019, including a family outing at a hockey game in December 2019.

Robbins was previously in a relationship with his Bull Durham co-star Susan Sarandon. Robbins and Sarandon split in 2009 after 23 years together and have two sons together, Jack, 31, and Miles, 28.

Robbins is known for such films as The Shawshank Redemption and Mystic River. He recently starred in the 2019 film Dark Waters and played Reginald "Pop" Merrill in Castle Rock Season 2.