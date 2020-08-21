Tim McGraw says his new album, Here On Earth, is a "tapestry of life."

The 53-year-old country music star discussed the meaning and inspiration behind the album on Friday's episode of Today following the album's release.

"I wanted to make an album that was sort of a tapestry of life in a lot of ways, and create these cinematic vignettes all the way through the record that sort of spoke to life in different ways," McGraw said. "Some of them were life from a 30,000-foot view, and some of them dove in and were about the intimate parts of life."

McGraw recorded Here On Earth prior to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic but said the songs took on a new and deeper meaning after the health crisis.

"It is about life and it's about intimacies of life and the bigness of life in a lot of ways," he said.

Here On Earth features the single "I Called Mama" and the title track, "Here On Earth." McGraw released a music video for "Here on Earth" in July that features people sharing their purpose in life written on a sign.

"We just wanted to be very inclusive and wanted to find out what people thought their purpose here on Earth was," McGraw said. "We wanted that video to show that and explain that, and sort of at the same time say, no matter what your station in life is, no matter what your religion is, no matter what your background is, you all have a purpose and you have a reason for being here and you're all necessary."

McGraw celebrated Here On Earth's release at home with his wife, singer Faith Hill, and their family.

"We had a great time that night. It was a lot of fun," he said.

Here on Earth is McGraw's first solo album since Damn Country Music, released in 2015.