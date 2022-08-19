Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum say celebrating beauty, imagination and creation has never been more essential than it is now when so many people are resuming their lives and jobs after isolating because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's always been important, but, right now, we desperately need it because we are so deprived of it," Gunn told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "It's another kind of booster shot that will pick us up and propel us forward."

"When I get dressed and I have my hair and makeup done, and I have the cute outfit on, I have a different kind of energy to go about my day than, let's say, if I were unshowered, with unwashed hair," Klum said. "You run around in schlumpy things, you feel schlumpy."

Fortunately, Season 3 of their style-themed competition series, Making the Cut, premieres on Prime Video on Friday to offer viewers a little joy and inspiration.

The show features entrepreneurs and designers from around the world competing for a $1 million prize to invest in their business and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion. The winner also will have an opportunity to create an exclusive co-brand with Amazon Fashion and launch their existing brands in the Amazon Fashion store.

Klum and Gunn host and executive produce the series, while House of Harlow 1960 creative director Nicole Richie and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott return as judges, with guest judges rotating in throughout the season.

Klum said she is thrilled to introduce audiences to this season's gifted designers.

"I had never heard of them, so what is exciting is the world finally gets to meet these very, very talented people, and hopefully boost their careers," the supermodel said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Gunn added: "They have been living under cover of darkness for about nine months. It's very exciting."

The pair, who previously collaborated on Project Runway, said they enjoy having a stable and comfortable partnership that gets a charge of vitality each season with the arrival of passionate, up-and-coming artists.

"We love it. It's perfect," Gunn said of the arrangement.

"I say it all the time: First day is super-exciting because everyone comes into the workroom with sparkling eyes and everyone is meeting everyone, and they can't wait to get started," Klum added.

"That's what we thrive on -- these new people who come in and are so thankful for the opportunity and the odds are pretty good for winning," she said.

"With 10 designers and a $1 million price tag at the end, the odds are pretty good that you might get it. And there are many challenges along the way that you can also win over and over -- a challenge look that then gets produced on Amazon, so I feel like there are many wins along the way, as well."

Although the pandemic has been a challenge the past two years in terms of clothing design, production, distribution and demand, things are starting to look up, the designers said.

"In terms of delivery and those types of things, you know how everyone is waiting for things? In the fashion industry, they are, as well," Klum said.

"But, I'm hoping now that we are at the tail END of it, that people want to shop more again," she said.

"Certainly, in the first season of Making the Cut, everyone was still buying just sweatpants. We did sell a lot of things. But now I feel like we've been wearing sweatpants for a long time and people are ready to look cute again and put on a cute outfit and heels and hair and makeup and actually go out of the house.

"Before, everyone was at home and no one could see you. That's why everyone was a little bit more comfortable."

Klum, 49, said her goal still is to make people's heads turn when she shows up somewhere.

"If they are not turning, I did not do a good job. I go home and try again," she quipped.

Gunn reiterated that a major purpose of fashion is to encourage people to put forth the best versions of themselves. They might need to be reminded of that after a bleak and stressful period like the one we are now coming out of, he said.

"Let's hope everyone decides to clean up their act and dress up. It's important," the 69-year-old fashion mentor added. "You feel more confident and better able to conquer the world."