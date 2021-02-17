The Addams Family and The Addams Family Values filmmaker Tim Burton is working on a Netflix show based on the iconic literary and screen character Wednesday Addams.

The streaming service announced on Wednesday that the eight-episode, coming-of-age comedy Wednesday will mark Burton's TV directorial debut.

Al Gough and Miles Millar are the showrunners.

No casting has been announced.

Christina Ricci, now 41, played Wednesday as a youth in Burton's 1990s big-screen Addams projects.

The morose character has also appeared in comic strips, a TV sitcom, a Broadway stage musical and several animated adventures.

"The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy," Netflix said about the next Addams Family iteration.

"Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -- all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Burton's most recent film was 2019's Dumbo.

The filmmaker was in the news earlier this month when a commercial for Cadillac seeming to serve as a sequel to his 1990 classic movie, Edward Scissorhands, debuted on Super Bowl weekend.