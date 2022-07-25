Till is written by Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp and Chinonye Chukwu, with Chukwu as director. Chukwu is best known for the 2019 film Clemency.
"The crux of this story is not about the traumatic, physical violence inflicted upon Emmett -- which is why I refused to depict such brutality in the film -- but it is about Mamie's remarkable journey in the aftermath," Chukwu said in a press release.
Till opens in select theaters Oct. 14 before a wide release Oct. 28.
