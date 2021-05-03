HBO announced Monday that comedian Tig Notaro has a new special coming this summer to the premium cable network. However, in this special, Notaro will be animated.

Notaro said in a statement she has animators bring portions of her standup routines to life. Those inspired her to try having a full hour animated.

"Stand-up can be a very solitary art form, so combining it with a collaborative years-long creative effort was such a joyful experience," Notaro said in a statement. "I'm so proud of this special and can't wait for everyone to be fully vaccinated watching with their Nana."

Six Point Harness is producing the animation. The studio's Hair Love won the Oscar for Best Animated Short in 2020.

Comedians such as Maria Bamford, Patton Oswalt and Bo Burnham have experimented with performing comedy specials at home with no audience during the pandemic. Notaro collaborated with Ellen Degeneres on the special.

Degeneres executive produced the special, as she did Notaro's Happy to Be Here special in 2018. Notaro also directed Degeneres's Relatable special in 2018. Degeneres joked that she pushed Notaro to include the talk show host's animated character from Finding Nemo, Dory the fish.

"I told her since it was animated that we should have Dory in it, but she awkwardly changed the subject," Degeneres said in a statement.

As an actor, Notaro will appear in the Netflix film Army of the Dead on May 21. Director Zack Snider hired her to replace Chris D'Elia after allegations of underage sexual abuse came out against D'Elia. She recently played Cmdr. Jett Reno on Star Trek: Discovery.

Notaro's special will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max.