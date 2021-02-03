Tiffany Moon says she apologized to her Real Housewives of Dallas co-star Brandi Redmond for calling her "COVID girl."

The television personality discussed her remark to Redmond during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live following a new episode of RHOD.

Tuesday's RHOD showed Moon clash with Kameron Wescott, who asked why it wasn't it okay for her to call D'Andra Simmons "COVID girl" but fine for Moon to call Redmond the same.

On WWHL, Moon was asked if she thought she was being hypocritical in the situation.

"With the COVID girl thing, I did apologize to Brandi, because I did admonish someone for calling someone else COVID girl," the star said. "When we were about to take a picture, in good jest, I did say to Brandi, 'Come on, COVID girl.'"

"Later, I was like, 'You know what? That's not right.' I take complete responsibility and I apologized to Brandi," she added.

Moon said she also apologized to Wescott for pressuring her to eat a chicken foot during a previous episode.

"In retrospect, when I look at it, I do seem very pushy," the star said. "I was trying to make a moment, I was trying to be funny. I think I was trying too hard."

"I just thought it would be the funniest thing in the world if we just had on camera Kameron Wescott, the queen of pink, with a chicken foot in her mouth," she added. "So I do admit that I was very pushy with her, and I apologized to her."

Simmons was hospitalized with COVID-19 in December but said on WWHL last week that she is doing better and is "on the mend."

During Tuesday's WWHL, Moon was also asked about her many accomplishments.

Moon joined RHOD in Season 5, which premiered on Bravo in January.