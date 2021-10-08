Apple TV+ has debuted the first teaser trailer for its murder-mystery comedy series, The Afterparty.

The minute-long preview follows Tiffany Haddish as she tries to solve a murder at a high school reunion afterparty.

The cast includes Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou, Dave Franco and John Early.

The eight-episode show is set to premiere in January. It was created by Chris Miller and Phil Lord whose credits include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street.

"This is one of the most surprising, original and fun projects we've ever made," said Lord and Miller in a joint statement Thursday.

"Our goal was to tell a comedic whodunnit story in a new and exciting way. By giving each episode its own unique style of storytelling, we were able to make what feels like eight distinctly different but interconnected films that highlight how everyone's personal perspective and biases shape how they see the world."

Miller serves as showrunner and is executive producing alongside Lord through their Lord Miller production banner.

"This show was one of my favorite filming experiences to date," Schwartz tweeted.

"#TheAfterparty is an intricate comedic murder mystery utilizing different movie genres. It stars so many funny humans and is coming to @AppleTVPlus in January. CAN'T WAIT FOR YOU TO SEE WHAT @CHRIZMILLR HAS CREATED!"