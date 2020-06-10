Tiffany Haddish said she thinks depictions of police in film and television should be more truthful while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I wish it was more truthful. There are some movies that are very true, I feel like Training Day was right on the money," Haddish said on Tuesday.

"You know Hollywood is Hollywood. They're telling stories and there's not always truth in those stories," she continued.

The comedian also explained how she wanted to be a police officer as a young girl.

"I remember being seven, eight years old like 'I wanna be a police' because you know TV portrays them as upright citizens. That you know, they're here to protect and keep the peace. Then as I get older, as I'm outside more, especially when I went into foster care, it's not that," she continued.

Haddish attended George Floyd's funeral in Minneapolis. Floyd, 46, who was an unarmed black man, died while handcuffed and pinned to the ground by police on Memorial Day. Derek Chauvin, the officer who was videotaped placing his knee on Floyd's neck, has been fired and charged along with the three other officers.

Floyd's death has sparked protests against police brutality worldwide.

"The thing that made me really want to be there is I have watched my friends be slaughtered by the police. I have watched people be murdered in front of me as a 13-year-old, 14-year-old girl," Haddish said about attending the funeral.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"And so I wanted to be there in support of the family because I understand how they feel," she continued.