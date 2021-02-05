Tiffany Haddish described what it was like to take psychedelic mushrooms while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Haddish, on Thursday, recalled how she went to Dave Chappelle 's summer camp with other celebrities and had a fun time kayaking, dancing and telling jokes on stage.

The comedian said she drank a tea infused with psychedelic mushrooms and that she will never take them again.

"I have a very vivid imagination. My imagination already is psychedelic and so I drank the tea because everyone else was drinking the tea. I learned my lesson. I don't care how old you are, peer pressure is real and I will never ever succumb to it again," Haddish said.

"When I drank that tea, everybody looked like Phylicia Rashad. Even the white men. Jon Hamm was there, he looked like Phylicia Rashad," Haddish continued.