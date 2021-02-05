Haddish, on Thursday, recalled how she went to Dave Chappelle's summer camp with other celebrities and had a fun time kayaking, dancing and telling jokes on stage.
The comedian said she drank a tea infused with psychedelic mushrooms and that she will never take them again.
"I have a very vivid imagination. My imagination already is psychedelic and so I drank the tea because everyone else was drinking the tea. I learned my lesson. I don't care how old you are, peer pressure is real and I will never ever succumb to it again," Haddish said.
"When I drank that tea, everybody looked like Phylicia Rashad. Even the white men. Jon Hamm was there, he looked like Phylicia Rashad," Haddish continued.
Haddish appears in Season 2 of her Netflix comedy series Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, which features stand-up comics that she admires.
