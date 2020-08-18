Tiffany Haddish appeared on The Tonight Show and discussed why she recently decided to shave off her hair for a new bald look.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comedian first displayed her shaved head in July. Haddish told host Jimmy Fallon on Monday that she is maintaining the look by cutting her hair every two weeks.

"I always wanted to do it. For years I've been talking about cutting my hair. And you know this whole quarantine and everything made me think like well, why not now? I'm not going to be on any red carpets and if I have to be on something, they always put me in wigs anyways and the wigs sit better," Haddish said.

"When it's all the way gone it's very smooth. My head kind of feels like a penis and that's kinda nice. That might have been too far, but I'm just sharing the knowledge," Haddish continued.

Haddish also played Wheel of Opinions with Fallon. The game involved Haddish having to give opinions on randomly generated topics like TikTok challenges and psychedelic tea. Haddish proceeded to describe a time she took psychedelic tea while hanging out with Dave Chappelle.

"I drank it and Jon Hamm was there and as Jon Hamm is talking, he started to look like Phylicia Rashad. And as I started to look around, everybody started looking like Phylicia Rashad. The black people, the white people," Haddish said.

"I think it's because I really want Phylicia Rashad to be my mama. I'm gonna have to write a movie and cast her in it to be my mom," she continued.