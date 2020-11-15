Like a Boss actress Tiffany Haddish won The Female Movie Star of 2020 at the fan-voted E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica Sunday night.

Mandy Moore earned the accolade for The Drama TV Star for 2020 for her work in This is Us and RuPaul 's Drag Race alum Gigi Goode scored the honor for The Competition Contestant of 2020.

Blake Shelton picked up the statuette for The Country Artist of 2020 and The Ellen DeGeneres Show was named The Daytime Talk Show of 2020.

Demi Lovato is hosting the ceremony, which is celebrating the year's best in TV, film and music.

Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle are slated to perform.