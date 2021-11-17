An Apple release says that each episode of The Afterparty will focus on a different suspect. Their account will satirize a different film genre, with a different visual style.
Chris Miller created and directed the show. Miller executive produces with his partner, Phil Lord.
The duo directed The Lego Movie and produced its sequels, directed 21 and 22 Jump Street together and recently produced The Mitchells vs. The Machines. The Afterparty is part of Lord and Miller's five-year deal with Sony Pictures Television.
Three episodes premiere on Jan. 22 with new episodes weekly every Friday.
