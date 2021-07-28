Tiffany Haddish is set to host WWE's official SummerSlam after party in Las Vegas on Aug. 21.

The after party is an exclusive, invite-only event that will feature WWE stars, celebrity guests and business partners.

Further details concerning the after party including location, have yet to be announced.

WWE will also be making a donation to Haddish's She Ready Foundation, which helps children living in foster care.

"I'm really glad that me hanging out at the SummerSlam after party with WWE Superstars is helping out foster kids. I've never hung out with WWE Superstars before, but I've definitely helped a lot of foster kids," Haddish said in a statement.

"WWE's mission is to put smiles on people's faces and one person who does just that is the official host of the SummerSlam after party, Tiffany Haddish . We are proud to support Tiffany and the She Ready Foundation during our biggest event of this year, SummerSlam, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas," WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon said in a statement.

SummerSlam takes place Aug. 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Fans can tune in starting at 8 p.m. EDT on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else.

Only one bout has been officially announced for SummerSlam as Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. will be defending her title against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been recently challenged by John Cena and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has been challenged by Hall of Famer Goldberg, however, these matches have not been made official for SummerSlam.

Haddish will be portraying late Olympic track and field star Florence Griffith Joyner in a new biopic.