"I am extremely proud of the game I played," Tiffany said in her final words.
"I'm walking away from this with my head held high, and amongst all these Survivorgiants and legends, I was seen as one of the biggest threats on the beach. It just lets me know that I guess I'm a Survivor giant too."
Aubry Bracco ended up winning the season against her Final 3 competitors, Jonathan Young and Joe Hunter, who placed second and third, respectively.
On Survivor 46, Tiffany was voted out on Night 19 of the game through a 5-3 vote at Tribal Council instead of Q Burdette.
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"I broke my own Survivor rule; I should've played my idol," Tiffany said in her final words.
"I should've just gotten rid of it, but I was trying to stretch my idol out for one more Tribal. It turns out that it bit me in the butt, so I'm not going to sit up here and pretend that I'm happy that I just got blindsided. But if there's any way to go out on Survivor, it's a blindside."