Survivor alum Tiffany Ervin has shared the biggest challenge she faced after returning home from filming the show's milestone 50th season in Fiji.

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"It's very difficult to regulate your gut when you get back home because you're so used to not eating," Tiffany, 34, told People.

"Then you come home, and it's like all you want to do is eat. You have to train your brain back into being normal."

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The artist from New Jersey also admitted that living on an island without any of essentials wasn't easy for her.

"Another one of the things that I struggled with out there is that I'm a creature of comfort," she continued. "Survivor completely ripped me out of my comfort zone."

Tiffany recalled how she had to sleep on a beach when it was cold outside and her clothes were damp.

"I [wasn't] getting any sleep, and, most importantly, I had to learn how to regulate my emotions when I'm hungry," Tiffany explained. "That was not an easy thing to do."

The two-time Survivor castaway claimed she's really not "an outdoorsy girl" and her family had no idea what Survivor even was when she initially signed on for Season 46.

"I don't camp. I don't do any of that stuff, so this was a shock to a lot of my family and friends," Tiffany shared.

But playing a tough game like Survivor also has its benefits and rewards, according to Tiffany.

She said being a part of Survivor changed her life "in a lot of ways."

"I think the way that is most important is Survivor kind of helped me settle into who I am as a person," Tiffany said.
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"I've always been a very adventurous, outgoing person, but Survivor has helped give me this inner confidence in just who I am in every room that I walk into."

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Tiffany added, "Let's be real, once you sleep in the jungle and poop in the ocean, you literally feel like you're unstoppable. You can do anything in the world."

Tiffany made it to Survivor 50's finale, but she was voted out of the game in fifth place on Night 24.

"I am extremely proud of the game I played," Tiffany said in her final words.

"I'm walking away from this with my head held high, and amongst all these Survivor giants and legends, I was seen as one of the biggest threats on the beach. It just lets me know that I guess I'm a Survivor giant too."

Aubry Bracco ended up winning the season against her Final 3 competitors, Jonathan Young and Joe Hunter, who placed second and third, respectively.

On Survivor 46, Tiffany was voted out on Night 19 of the game through a 5-3 vote at Tribal Council instead of Q Burdette.

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"I broke my own Survivor rule; I should've played my idol," Tiffany said in her final words.

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"I should've just gotten rid of it, but I was trying to stretch my idol out for one more Tribal. It turns out that it bit me in the butt, so I'm not going to sit up here and pretend that I'm happy that I just got blindsided. But if there's any way to go out on Survivor, it's a blindside."


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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