The 2020 Toronto International Film Festival lineup includes Halle Berry and Regina King's directorial debuts.

Berry's film Bruised and King's movie One Night in Miami will both make their debut during the film festival in September.

In Bruised, Berry plays Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter preparing to fight a rising star. King's One Night in Miami is based on the Kemp Powers play of the same name, which centers on a fictional gathering of Cassius Clay, Malcolm X, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke.

Bruised and One Night in Miami are part of a lineup of 50 films for this year's festival. The selection is significantly smaller than that of the 2019 festival, which featured more than 200 titles.

Spike Lee's David Byrne's American Utopia was previously announced to open the festival. The festival will close with Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, a miniseries based on the Vikram Seth novel.

In addition, the festival will feature new documentaries from Sam Pollard, Werner Herzog and Frederick Wiseman.

TIFF will take place during a series of virtual and limited physical events Sept. 10-19. TIFF artistic director and co-head Cameron Bailey said organizers had to "rethink just about everything" due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"This year's lineup reflects that tumult. The names you already know are doing brand new things this year, and there's a whole crop of exciting new names to discover," Bailey said in a statement.